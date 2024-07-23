Prabhas Takes Nominal Remuneration For The Raja Saab For This Reason!

Prabhas is currently basking in the success of his recent blockbuster film Kalki 2898 AD, which also stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. The film is running successfully in theatres, even as it nears a month since its release.

In addition to Salaar 2 and Kalki Part 2, Prabhas has The Raja Saab with Maruthi, Spirit with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and an untitled film with Hanu Raghavapudi of Sita Ramam fame.

The Raja Saab is being produced by People Media Factory, which distributed Adipurush in the Telugu states. It is known that Adipurush did not perform well, resulting in significant losses for the company.

According to the latest reports, Prabhas has agreed to be paid a very modest amount for his next film, The Raja Saab, demonstrating his dedication to the industry and his production partners.

Adipurush, a high-budget mythological drama, generated a lot of hype but did not meet commercial expectations. As a result, People Media Factory suffered substantial financial losses from their investment in distribution rights. In response, Prabhas has chosen to take a significant salary cut for The Raja Saab.

More About The Raja Saab

The Raja Saab is a horror-comedy film directed by Maruthi that has already created a buzz among fans and industry insiders. The movie stars Malavika Mohan as the female lead, marking her debut in Telugu cinema.

More About Prabhas

Prabhas is known for his kind-hearted nature, earning him the affectionate nickname ‘Darling.’ He is one of those actors who does not create trouble for producers and ensures they benefit in every possible way. He is also known for bringing food for the cast and crew, with almost everyone working on his films having tasted food from his home at least once.

Must Read: When Lakshmi Manchu Took A Swipe At Allu Arjun’s Characterization In ‘Pushpa’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News