It’s Prabhas mania all over the nation right now as his latest release, Kalki 2898 AD, continues to fetch some crazy numbers at the worldwide box office. While fans are in complete celebration mode, there’s one exciting rumor that has stormed the internet and the fan clubs of the Darling star. It’s about the highly-anticipated Spirit, which will be helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and it’s related to Ma Dong-seok’s casting. Keep reading to know more!

Prabhas was struggling to deliver a box office blast after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, and the wait was finally over with Salaar. The film grossed over 600 crores globally, and now, with Kalki 2898 AD, he’s set to enter the 1000 crore club. So, the craze of the actor is now on another level. On the other side, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is on cloud nine after Animal’s success and has established himself as a big brand among young audiences.

It goes without saying that Spirit is enjoying a crazy buzz on the ground level with Prabhas and Vanga coming together. To multiply the buzz, it is now rumored that a South Korean actor, Ma Dong-seok, has been roped in to play an antagonist in the film. For the unversed, Ma-Dong-seok is one of the biggest stars in South Korea, and he has a fan base across several countries, including India.

Ma-Dong-seok rose to major fame with Train to Busan (2016) and is well known for his bada*s roles. So, if the rumor turns out to be true, Spirit will create madness whenever it arrives.

In addition to the casting rumor, it is also heard that plans are in place to release the film in Chinese and Korean. If this is true, Spirit would be a sure-shot 1000 crore blockbuster at the worldwide box office.

