It has been two months since Animal released in theatres, but the discussions don’t seem to stop around it. For the past week, everyone has been bashing, praising, and criticising the action thriller as it dropped on Netflix. The Sandeep Vanga Reddy directorial stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, and others.

After Kabir Singh, director Sandeep has triggered the internet by writing long posts on why his 2023 directorial is equally problematic. In several interviews, the Arjun Reddy director justified his story and scenes in the Ranbir starrer. He is being unabashed about his vision. Amidst all this, Vanga made an interesting revelation. The director shared that when Arjun Reddy was released, Ranbir had sent him a text message, but he ignored it.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga told Dainik Bhasker that Ranbir had sent him a text message after his directorial debut. However, Sandeep lost the habit of checking direct messages and missed out on Ranbir’s text. Later, Ranbir showed him the message on his phone. The filmmaker added that even Anil Kapoor had messaged him.

The director was asked if he had met Ranbir Kapoor back then, would he cast the actor in Kabir Singh? Sandeep said, “No, Ranbir very clearly said he wouldn’t do a remake. So, I knew.” The 2019 film featured Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, amidst all the debates and discussions, Ranbir Kapoor recently won the Best Actor category award for Animal. Earlier in a Netflix video with comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi, the Barfi actor was asked about the popular view that Animal glorifies toxic masculinity. Ranbir said it’s great that his film started a healthy conversation on toxic masculinity. He added, “If something is wrong, if you don’t show that it is wrong, and unless conversation starts in the society, we will never realise it.”

The film has a post-credit scene that teases a sequel to the Kapoor starrer, titled “Animal Park.” The Brahmastra actor will play a double role in the sequel. Apart from this, Kapoor will feature in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film, Love & War, alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The actor also has Brahmastra Part 2: Dev and Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana in the pipeline.

What do you think about all the criticism going around for Animal? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

