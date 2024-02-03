Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s Fighter Box Office, which is heading towards the 200 crore mark witnessed a miraculous growth on the tenth day of the release. The numbers are surprisingly high, considering the dip the film witnessed in the first week itself.

Hrithik Roshan‘s Fighter was performing underwhelmingly slow, and the numbers had started to disappoint ever since the film crashed on Monday, failing the Monday test disastrously. As the film took a massive dip on day 5, crumbling into single digits, it surprised everyone with a major jump on the 2nd Saturday.

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone‘s war drama, helmed by Siddharth Anand, is off to a beastly jump tomorrow, bringing much better numbers than the second Friday. This might come as a relief since this number definitely promises further growth on the 2nd Sunday.

Fighter box office collected 5.50 crore on Friday, and according to the early trends, it has taken a jump of almost 90%, collecting in the range of 10.50 crore to 11 crore on day 10, 2nd Saturday.

This will take the total of the film to 164 crore or more; in fact, considering the numbers for Sunday, the film might push towards touching 180 crore, closing the second weekend at a respectable figure. The next stop for the film would be 200 crore, which might co-incidentally be the closing number at the box office.

Interestingly, Fighter has not witnessed a drop on 2nd Friday as compared to Thursday as well. While it collected 5+ crore on Thursday, closing the first week at 149.35 crore in 8 days, it promises massive growth compared to weekdays on the second weekend, it seems.

Fighter Worldwide Box Office Collection

The film failed to live up to expectations and collected 257.72 crore gross at the worldwide box office. In the overseas market, the war drama has registered only 75 crore gross in 9 days.

