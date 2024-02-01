Fighter Box Office Collection: Enters Deepika Padukone's Top 10 Highest-Grossing Week One Films

Within 12 months, Deepika Padukone now has two of her films in her biggest first week ever. Last year, her Pathaan had gone past Happy New Year (her best till then) by a distance as it more than doubled its first-week score.

In fact, at that time, her Top three films were pretty much aligned with each other by hardly a few lakhs, differentiating Happy New Year, Padmaavat, and Chennai Express, with each of these three films in the vicinity of 150 crores.

Then came 2023, and the year was a different beast altogether for big films as more than 300 crores started to accumulate at ease in the first week itself. Pathaan started it all, and while Jawan and Animal followed that up as well, one waits to see which of the 2024 releases manages to do in months to come.

For now, even 200 crores is a bit elusive, as Fighter has been less than 150 crores after its first seven days in theatres.

This is how the Top-10 Week One/first seven days of Deepika Padukone starrers look like:

Pathaan – 330.25 crores Happy New Year – 152 crores Padmaavat – 150.50 crores Chennai Express – 149.96 crores Fighter – 143.85 crores* Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani – 106.60 crores Bajirao Mastani – 86.15 crores Ram Leela – 79.49 crores Race 2 – 76.10 crores ’83 – 71.87 crores

There is a huge difference between Fighter and the film, which is at the bottom of the Top-10, ’83. Incidentally, that was her last release before Pathaan and featured her in a cameo. However, it’s less than even half of Fighter, which goes on to show how the market has changed (for the better) post-pandemic, with several biggies scoring really huge at the box office in quick succession.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Fighter Box Office Collection Day 7: Hrithik Roshan’s Film Is Fair On Wednesday

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News