Salaar, starring Prabhas in a titular role, has ended its successful theatrical journey. Despite a clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, the film has emerged as a winner and has comfortably crossed the milestone of 600 crores gross at the worldwide box office. Unfortunately, it missed a chance to surpass the lifetime collection of Baahubali: The Beginning. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film was released on 22nd December 2023. Upon its arrival, the biggie opened to mixed reviews from critics but received a thumbs up from the masses. However, somewhere, it did face a dent due to a clash with Dunki. In the Hindi version, the film had a chance of comfortably going past the mark of 200 crores net in a solo release but got restricted to 152 crores net due to competition.

Salaar at the worldwide box office

Coming to the total collection at the Indian box office, Salaar wrapped up its lifetime run at 407 crores net. In gross, it equals 480.26 crores. It wasn’t a blockbuster hit in India, considering its budget, but it managed to emerge as a successful affair. In the overseas market, too, the biggie turned out to be a successful venture with a gross collection of 135 crores.

Combining Indian and overseas gross, Salaar stands at a staggering 615.26 crores gross at the worldwide box office.

Misses a chance of beating Baahubali: The Beginning

The Baahubali franchise gave Prabhas the biggest hits of his career, and with Salaar, he had an opportunity of surpassing Baahubali: The Beginning. However, it got missed by just a few crores. For those who don’t know, the SS Rajamouli directorial had raked in 650 crores gross globally. If compared with Salaar’s 615.26 crores gross, Prabhas missed a chance of beating his 2nd highest-grossing film by a distance of approx 35 crores gross.

More about Salaar

Apart from Prabhas, the film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Easwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu, and others in key roles. It is currently streaming on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

