Timothee Chalamet has scored the biggest grosser of his lifetime with Wonka. The film debuted in Korea on January 31, 2024, and knocked it out of the park. Warner Bros has just been blessed with the second biggest opening in the post-pandemic era. If that’s not enough, the live-action film has brought higher collections than Margot Robbie led Barbie in the overseas market. Scroll below for exciting updates!

For the unversed, Wonka is the third film made on the story of Willy Wonka. Previously, the tale was brought to the big screens by Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971) and Johnny Depp‘s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005). However, the Paul King directorial remains the biggest box office hit among all three films.

Wonka at the Korean Box Office

It’s been a fantastic start for Paul King’s film as it garnered a $1.1 million opening at the box office in Korea. As per trade analyst Luiz Fernando, Wonka dominated the Korean markets with a 59% hold. It has also beaten the $447K opening, made by Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie‘s Barbie. When compared, this means a 146% increase in collections.

There are more reasons to celebrate. Timothee Chalamet starrer has also scored the second biggest opening for Warner Bros in Korea in the post-covid era. It is only behind The Batman, which clocked $1.5 million on its debut.

Wonka Worldwide Box Office

After the conclusion of eight weekends, Wonka has added worldwide collections of $552.2 million to its kitty. It has surpassed the global lifetime earnings of biggies like Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, John Wick: Chapter 4, The Flash, and Nun II.

Timothee Chalamet star is expected to soon leave behind the box office collections of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One ($567.5 million) and The Little Mermaid ($569.6 million).

If the collections in Korea remain stable on the higher end, there are huge chances that Wonka will cross the $600 million mark at the worldwide box office. Only time will tell if that milestone will be unlocked.

More about Wonka

Wonka is made on an estimated budget of $125 million. With earnings of $194.9 million in the US, it is currently the eighth highest-grossing film in the region.

The live-action flick also stars Calah Lane, Keegan-Michael Key, Paterson Joseph, Matt Lucas, Mathew Baynton, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Jim Carter, Olivia Colman, and Hugh Grant.

