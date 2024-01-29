After a broken start, Jason Momoa’s Aquaman 2 has managed to avoid an embarrassing defeat at the worldwide box office by churning out some steady numbers. In the latest development, the biggie has finally accomplished the long-awaited task of hitting the global milestone of $400 million, thus ending DCEU (DC Extended Universe) on a decent note. Keep reading to know more!

DCEU’s swansong, Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, is showing steady legs at ticket windows and adding numbers to its tally. Though the overall run has been on the lower side, the film isn’t a washout despite negative reviews from critics. Recently, it opened in Japanese theatres, and numbers are still getting added from other territories, too.

Aquaman 2 crosses $400 million!

As per the report in Deadline, Aquaman 2 has crossed the $400 million milestone at the worldwide box office by adding another $7 million this weekend from the overseas market. With this, the overseas tally has moved up to $294.6 million. The overall global collection of the film stands at $412.7 million.

DCEU gets its $400 million grosser after a long wait!

The last time DCEU saw a $400 million grosser coming was during 2018’s Aquaman. So, it’s been a wait of 5 long years! After the first Aquaman film, DCEU saw a string of big failures, like Wonder Woman 1984, Shazam! Fury of the Gods and The Flash. Even though Aquaman 2 isn’t a big commercial success, it has at least closed the doors of the franchise on a respectable note.

Surpasses Oppenheimer in China

Amid the achievement of a global milestone, Aquaman 2 has surpassed the lifetime collection of Oppenheimer in China. For those who don’t know, the Christopher Nolan directorial earned $61.6 million in China; now, the Aquaman sequel has crossed that with its Chinese collection of $61.9 million.

More about the film

Directed by James Wan, Aquaman 2 was released on 22 December 2023. It also stars Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and others in key roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

