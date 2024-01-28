Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell starrer Anyone But You may have opened up to mixed reviews by the critics, but the audience is loving it! The romantic comedy has completed over a month at the box office but is still adding numbers. Will Gluck’s directorial has now achieved a massive milestone in its domestic market and left behind biggies like Napoleon and Killers Of The Flower Moon. Scroll below for all the details!

There were multiple options at the domestic box office during Christmas 2023. Anyone But You started slow but remained steady despite competition from Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, Migration, and The Iron Claw, among many others. Made on a budget of $25 million, we recently informed you that the film has turned out to be a sleeper hit.

Anyone But You Domestic Box Office

As per a report by Variety, Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell starrer has accumulated a solid gross by the end of the sixth weekend. Anyone But You has surged its box office collection to a whopping $70 million+, a feat major biggies have failed to achieve.

It is to be noted that only 23 films throughout 2023 managed to surpass the $70 million mark at the domestic box office. Anyone But You has outgrossed Killers Of The Flower Moon, Evil Dead Rise, Cocaine Bear, and Napoleon to achieve that massive feat.

Anyone But You Worldwide Box Office Collection

Despite being an ‘R-rated‘ film, Anyone But You has crossed the $100 million mark at the global box office. It currently stands at around $106 million, which includes the domestic as well as the overseas numbers. The collections from the international markets are yet to be updated!

What made Anyone But You a sleeper hit?

Multiple factors have contributed to the success of Anyone But You, but the biggest one remains its star cast. Sydney Sweeney has achieved massive fame since her portrayal as Cassie in Netflix’s Euphoria. Glen Powell, on the other hand, has also been enjoying the limelight since his supporting role of Hangman in Top Gun: Maverick.

Adding to that, there were strong rumors that claimed Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney had begun dating while working on the romantic comedy together. It is to be noted that the lead actress is already engaged to businessman Jonathan Davino, which made the rumors more spicy! The sizzling chemistry was unmissable, and clearly, the results are visible in terms of box office verdict.

