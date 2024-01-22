Jason Momoa-led Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom aka Aquaman 2, has definitely slowed down but is managing to unleash some feats before it loses the steam in the theatrical run. In the latest update, it has surpassed the lifetime collection of Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam at the worldwide box office. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by James Wan, the Aquaman sequel was released on 22nd December 2023 in the majority parts of the globe. Facing the wrath of mixed to negative reviews and controversies, the film got impacted at the box office, and the response wasn’t up to the mark. But if we look at the brighter side, the biggie hasn’t witnessed a crash and is still adding some numbers to its tally.

Aquaman 2 gets closer to the $400 million mark!

As per the latest update, Aquaman 2 added another $9.6 million to its overseas collection during the 5th weekend, taking the tally up to $282 million. At the North American box office, the film stands at $114.19 million, as per Box Office Mojo. Combining both, the worldwide box office collection stands at $396.19 million.

Crosses the lifetime of Black Adam

While the performance of Aquaman 2 is underwhelming, it has managed to achieve some interesting milestones in DCEU (DC Extended Universe). The latest one is that the film has managed to become the global highest-grosser of the DC Extended Universe in almost last 5 years.

After the first Aquaman film (2018), Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam managed to hold the feat of being the highest-grosser in DCEU with its $393.45 million global collection. This number is finally surpassed by Aquaman 2 ($396.19 million).

Where will Aquaman 2 end its journey?

The Jason Momoa starrer will soon hit the milestone of $400 million; from there, it is expected to add another $20-$30 million. So, a lifetime collection of $420-$430 million is expected.

Considering the budget of $205 million and additional expenses, Aquaman 2 could be described as an average affair at the worldwide box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

