DCEU officially ended with Jason Momoa-led Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and it wasn’t a memorable farewell as the film failed to replicate the success of its predecessor. But this wasn’t only the sad part, as even DCEU’s highly ambitious The Flash tanked miserably at the box office. But what if we say the film overtook an all-time blockbuster like Titanic in the domestic market with its initial run? Sounds unbelievable, right? Keep reading to know more!

The Flash suffered due to controversies

Directed by Andy Muschietti, the film featured Ezra Miller in the titular role and was released on June 16, 2023. Upon its release, The Flash opened to decent feedback, but it didn’t help the biggie grow at the box office. Even before its release, the film was surrounded by controversies and found itself in a negative light due to several accusations against Miller.

Scored a bigger opening weekend than Titanic!

Amid controversial limelight, The Flash made its debut and marked a good start at the North American box office. As per Box Office Mojo, the film earned $55.04 million during the opening weekend. While this number isn’t that huge, it was enough to cross the opening weekend of James Cameron‘s Titanic in the domestic market.

Yes, you read that right! DCEU’s disaster, The Flash, has an opening weekend higher than a blockbuster film, Titanic. For those who don’t know, Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet’s cult classic did a business of $28.63 million during its opening weekend at the North American box office. After adjusting for inflation, it stands at $54.40 million, which is still less than the Ezra Miller starrer (as per Screenrant).

The Flash fell like a ninepins after a good start

We all know that The Flash eventually crashed and ended its domestic run at just $108.1 million. On the other hand, Titanic enjoyed extraordinary word-of-mouth and showed strong legs in its theatrical run for months and months. It ended up earning over $650 million.

