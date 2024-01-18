Timothee Chalamet is having a ball with his latest release, Wonka, which has turned out to be a commercial success at the worldwide box office. The film surpassed predictions and is still enjoying its theatrical run after recently crossing the $500 million milestone globally. He’s now gearing up for his next biggie, Dune 2, but before it comes, the first part is going to witness a re-release. Keep reading to know more!

Denis Villeneuve returns as a director for Dune 2, which is scheduled to release on 1st March. Apart from Timothee, the film also stars Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Florence Pugh, and others in key roles. It will surely ride on a sequel factor as the first part was a commercial success, and it was appreciated by critics as well.

Dune’s special reissue for just one night!

The success of Timothee Chalamet’s Wonka will definitely have a halo effect on Dune 2, but other than that, the makers are also trying to keep the stage set for the film. And for that, the re-release of part 1 has been officially announced by Warner Bros. It is scheduled to be re-released on 24th January at 7 pm in the United States and Canada. The film will arrive only in selected IMAX theatres and be screened for only one night.

Surprising response in pre-sales

As per the trade buzz, the re-release of Dune is enjoying a superb response from movie buffs as tickets are getting sold like hotcakes. This is all happening because this special re-release will be giving an exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming sequel. This clearly suggests that there’s an excitement for Dune 2 on the ground level.

The stage is all set for Dune 2

The response in pre-sales for part 1, which features an insight into Dune 2, is a clear indication that the upcoming sci-fi epic is going to take a bumper opening, at least at the North American box office. Some crazy predictions suggest a domestic debut of as high as $100 million.

Meanwhile, just like the United States and Canada, Dune Part 1 will enjoy its re-release in other international territories in February.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: John Wick Franchise At Worldwide Box Office: 1+ Billion Global Sum, Over 50 Million Domestic Footfalls & Much More!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News