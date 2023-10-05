American-French actor Timothée Chalamet had a breakthrough with Call Me By Your Name and is now one of the A-listers of Hollywood. He has been a part of prestigious projects like Little Women, Dune, and more. But did you know that his Oscar campaign back in 2019 had made him feel quite overwhelmed that he felt dark energies around him? Yes, scroll ahead to get to the scoop!

Well, apart from his acting chops, Chalamet is recently hitting the headlines every now and then with his steamy romance reports with none other than Kylie Jenner. The two of them have been spotted quite a few times sharing intimate moments and showing off their PDA.

Now, coming back to his Oscar campaign feelings. Timothée Chalamet had featured in Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird in the same year as Call Me By Your Name and had been nominated for the Academy Awards. While getting a nomination for such a prestigious event gives immense pleasure to some actors, there Chalamet felt otherwise.

After going through it for the first time, when he had to face it again, he spilled beans about his experience of the Oscar campaign. Timothée Chalamet never felt comfortable going for the same lunches, dinners, and cocktail parties, shaking hands, and communicating. In a 2020 interview with GQ magazine, he had said, “You do not yet have my vote. I really don’t know how to talk about this stuff, man, because my experience is at the heart of it. There’s just some dark energy in these places, and I felt like I could see it this time. And so I wonder, Why isn’t this going the same way?”

While we all are waiting for Chalamet to grace the screens with Wonka in the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory spin-off and Dune, the actor is now quite busy with his romancing schedules with Kylie Jenner. Even though they didn’t share any announcements, a source told Entertainment Tonight that they are in a good place and feel secure with one another’s company.

Well, if they say so!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: Sophie Turner Aces ‘Casual Yet Chic’ Vibe As She Steps Out In White N Blue Classic Combo Teamed With A Green Ribbed Cardigan For Meditation Sesh Amid Her Divorce Battle With Joe Jonas!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News