David Letterman had often led the headline for his bizarre questions to the actresses who used to come to his shows and left them in utter trauma or uncomfortable. This is not new when he had created quite a stir with his episode featuring Jennifer Aniston, who was quite stunned to realize what was happening when David had sniffed while removing something from her hair with his mouth. Something similar happened to Uma Thurman as well. Scroll ahead to get to the scoop!

Uma is one of the A-listers of Hollywood who made a breakthrough with her performance in Pulp Fiction. Then, she featured in Kill Bill and received a lot of appreciation for her work. The actress’s relationship with Ethan Hawke was one of the talks of the town!

When she was just 25 years old, Uma Thurman had come to David Letterman’s show Late Show, where the host left her laughing in an uncomfortable air. Why? Well, after talking about her work for a while, the host abruptly asked her whether she had dated men twice her age and started proceeding with 30 years, 35 years, and ended his question with 48 years old (which was his age at the time).

This had left Uma Thurman quite uncomfortable, and she could only utter ‘no’ in her small protest. David Letterman didn’t stop there. He further abruptly complimented her by saying, “God, your ears are just perfect.” She smiled a little and continued talking about her film and its premiere when the host jumped in, interrupting her, “Well, it’s a lovely, lovely piece of work,” and quickly added, “As are you.”

Check out the video clip here:

And since this interview went viral, people debated over David’s obscene behavior. Well, if this isn’t obscene, I don’t know what is. Once, he had even asked Madonna, who had come as a guest, to kiss a person from the audience. That’s how unacceptable his behavior towards his guests has always been.

