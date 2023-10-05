American media personality Kylie Jenner remains a prominent social media platform figure with an enormous following. Apart from modeling, her influence extends beyond cosmetics, as she frequently engages with her fans on various lifestyle topics, including fashion and personal life updates, including her third home.

In 2020, the makeup mogul made a historic purchase by acquiring a mega-mansion for a staggering $15 million. Since that acquisition, the mansion’s transformation has been documented in numerous photos, showcasing its journey from initial stages to completion.

On the side of the palatial mansion is a large garage-like structure, which could be used to house Kylie Jenner‘s expansive collection of pricey sports cars and SUVs. Though there is still plenty of work until completion, the property — which will reportedly have 15 bedrooms once finished — is showing good signs of progress.

As far as any landscaping, the future home of the billionaire — who’s currently dating actor Timothee Chalamet — still appears mostly bare, with a small patch of greenery visible and various trees and bushes planted along the edges of the backyard.

The main house is expected to be around 18,000 square feet, according to Architectural Digest, and one of the other structures will be for a smaller guest house. Kylie Jenner— who has dealt with stalkers in the past — will also have a building created to house her security team as they watch over her land.

Apart from her mansion, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is in the process of building an opulent pool and a recreational sports court, likely for both leisure and her workout routines. These additions are specified in her approved blueprints, although she retains the option to change her mind and opt for different custom structures instead.

Kylie Jenner acquired the five-acre parcel of land in Hidden Hills in May 2020, strategically situating her new home near her family. The property neighbors her mother, Kris Jenner’s, and half-sister Khloe Kardashian‘s estates.

As Kylie embarks on this new construction project, it remains uncertain what architectural style Kylie will lean toward for her mansion. However, based on her existing Holmby Hills residence, it’s possible she may continue with a modern, boxy style characterized by minimalist aesthetics— an all-white facade with subtle gray accents.

