Kylie Jenner is having the time of her life as both her personal and professional fronts are seemingly amusive at the moment. After making it loud and clear that she is dating Timothee Chalamet, Kylie flew to Paris to step out in the most amazing dresses. As she recently dropped a Paris photo dump on Instagram and treated her 400 million followers with some exclusive snaps, many believe that she is pregnant again.

The 26-year-old currently shares her two children, Stormi and Aire, with her former partner Travis Scott. As they reportedly broke up late last year, Kylie and Travis are co-parenting their kids together.

Coming back, Kylie Jenner indeed stopped time with her appearances at the Paris Fashion Week. The beauty mogul wore all kinds of hot dresses in the city of love, making many drool over her stunning looks. As the week has ended, many celebs are looking back to their time in Paris and treating their fans with some behind-the-scenes photos, and the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star did the same. However, her photo dump sparked pregnancy rumors.

In the first photo posted by Kylie Jenner, she wore a black matte bodysuit that hugged her body perfectly underneath an oversized leather jacket. As The Kardashians posed for a mirror selfie in the bathroom, her tummy drew fans’ attention as they began asking her if she was pregnant.

Check out her post here.

Reacting to the photos, an Instagram user wrote, “Getting the vibe she’s pregnant again,” while another asked, “Are you pregnant??” A third one wrote, “Def preggy.”

Many agreed that they think Kylie Jenner is pregnant, but some argued that she might be bloated and wrote, “But she may have been bloated.” The discussion among fans did not end there as one further wrote, “Do you think kylie jenner would ever take a selfie while bloated?” One also wrote, “That first picture kinda got me.”

Well, only Kylie can answer these questions at the moment. However, we must remember how she hid the second pregnancy for a very long time and finally announced it via a beautiful video.

On her personal front, Kylie Jenner and Dune star Timothee Chalamet have been painting the town red with their PDA ever since they made it official that they are dating at Beyonce’s concert.

