Margot Robbie is riding high on the success of Barbie as the film has crossed the billion mark and is still raking in numbers. One of the other iconic roles Robbie portrayed is Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), and the fans are wondering whether she will be roped in again for DC’s new reboot. James Gunn recently cleared the air on who will be back in the new slate of DCU projects. Scroll down to know the details.

Looking at the hints James Gunn dropped, fans are still wondering if Margot Robbie will be part of his new DCU since she first played a huge role in the DCEU. Gunn recently addressed who all will be making a comeback in the DCU sharing that some of the characters, storylines, and actors from DCEU will roll into his new projects.

According to The Direct, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn recently shared that “some actors will be playing characters they’ve played in other stories,” however, he did not make it clear as to who exactly will return for what stories. Speaking of Margot Robbie, a statement made by Gunn and Peter Safran revealed that Harvey Quinn’s name was mentioned alongside other iconic DC superheroes. The statement read, “Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equalled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent.”

Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn being mentioned is a big deal. However, it is not yet clear exactly how Harley will fit into Gunn’s new universe. Also, we cannot ignore the fact that Robbie’s Harley Quinn got an exceptional response from the fans, and therefore, there is a chance Gunn would want to bring her back.

In June 2022, a fan asked James Gunn to “bring Harley back for another project”, to which Gunn replied that it was “not a bad idea,” showing that he truly appreciates Margot Robbie’s choice of work.

Gunn in September 2022, shared that Harley would be back in the DCEU, but this was before the DCU came into place. Now, it will be interesting to see whether Margot Robbie will be cast as Harley Quinn again or not or if he will cast some other actress as Harley. We will keep you posted.

For more pop culture stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: The Expendables 4 Box Office (Worldwide): Sylvester Stallone & Jason Statham Starrer Is Far Away From Coming Close To Even Its $100 Million Budget, Crashes During The 2nd Weekend!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News