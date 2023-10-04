Remember a while ago when haters said Shah Rukh Khan is done and dusted? Well, Jawan box office has been a savage response to their big claims because the ‘Badshah’ is here to stay and conquer the world, quite literally! With his latest association with Atlee, he has left behind Hollywood biggies like Mission Impossible 7, Oppenheimer, and Fast X, amongst others, in the UAE. Scroll below for all the details!

After Pathaan‘s excellent run at the worldwide box office, many thought Bollywood films, including Shah Rukh Khan’s own, would struggle to achieve such massive milestones. But Atlee proved us all wrong as he used SRK to his best potential and has already earned 1082.52 crores gross globally (as per the last update). Not to forget, the film continues to be the #1 choice of audiences in many geographies despite numerous competitors, so only the sky is the limit for this action thriller.

As per trade analyst Nishit Shaw, Jawan has witnessed the highest footfalls of 2023 in UAE, with 656.3K in only 25 days. It has also left behind Pathaan, which sold 642.1K tickets in its lifetime. And well, Shah Rukh Khan has also left behind Hollywood’s big outings like Super Mario and Fast X in the course.

Check out the highest tickets sold or footfalls recorded by Hollywood biggies in 2023 in the UAE:

Mission Impossible 7: 573.9K

Super Mario: 489.5K

Fast X: 467.8K

Oppenheimer: 463.3K

When compared, Jawan has undoubtedly left behind these biggies with a considerable gap. Another reason to celebrate for Shah Rukh Khan fans!

Atlee brought together the best of Bollywood X South, including Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Priyamani, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sanya Malhotra, amongst others. Cameos featuring Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt were another additional treat for fans. One could say this is a big win for Indian cinema!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

