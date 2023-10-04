Shah Rukh Khan is having the run of his lifetime as the superstar has been on riot ever since he returned to the big screen after a hiatus. After Pathaan, his Jawan enjoyed a record-breaking spree, and even after spending almost a month in theatres, the film is refusing to slow down its pace at the box office. In the latest development, it has now emerged as the 4th highest net grosser of all-time in India. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Atlee and co-starring Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani and others, the mass entertainer with a vigilante theme hit the right chords with the audience. Not just in the Hindi belt, but the film did record-breaking business in the South too, and in the dubbed versions alone, it has become the first ever Bollywood film to hit the 50 crore net collection milestone.

After smashing the 550 crores, Jawan recently entered the 600 crore club at the Indian box office, becoming the first Bollywood film to do so. It achieved this historic feat in just 25 days and has set a big target for upcoming Bollywood biggies to achieve. In the meantime, it has also emerged as the 4th highest net grosser of all-time in India.

With 614.06 crores, Jawan is the highest net grosser of all-time for Bollywood and if included all film industries of India, it ranks at the 4th position, surpassing Shah Rukh Khan’s own Pathaan (543.22 crores).

Take a look at the highest net grossers at the Indian box office:

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017) – 1031 crores

KGF Chapter 2 (2022) – 856 crores

RRR (2022) – 772 crores

Jawan (2023) – 614.06 crores

Pathaan (2023) – 543.22 crores

Gadar 2 (2023) – 524.75 crores

Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) – 418 crores

2.0 (2018) – 408 crores

Dangal (2016) – 387.39 crores

Jailer (2023) – 345 crores

Jawan will end up being the 4th highest net grosser of all-time and won’t proceed any further as the next target of crossing RRR‘s 772 crores is out of reach.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

