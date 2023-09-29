Leading Tollywood actor Ram Charan’s fans have come together to celebrate his 16 years journey in the industry.

They hailed it as a significant milestone in his career. They believe that this journey has been nothing short of spectacular, filled with awe-inspiring performances and even an Oscar win for the blockbuster ‘RRR’.

The fans believe that from his debut in 2007 to becoming a ‘global star’, Ram Charan’s career trajectory has been a testament to his dedication and innate talent. His journey began with ‘Chirutha’, and since then, he has been unstoppable. With each film, he has showcased his versatility, conquering a wide range of roles and genres.

Ram Charan’s movies, including ‘RRR‘, ‘Magadheera’, ‘Orange’, ‘Dhruva’, and ‘Naayak’, have consistently been blockbuster hits, with him as the standout performer. His fans are not just admirers; they are devoted enthusiasts who celebrate his every success.

In a special fan tribute, his blockbuster ‘Rangasthalam’ co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, was re-released in theatres at various locations in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The screening was held at select theaters in Srikakulam, Vijayanagaram, Vizag, Rajahmundry, Nellore, Anantapur and Hyderabad.

Theaters were adorned with confetti, and fans cheered passionately for their beloved star.

Must Read: Siddharth Walks Out Of A Promotional Event Of His Film ‘Chikku’ After ‘Karnataka Rakshana Vedike Swabhimani Sene’ Interrupt Asking Him To Stop Over Cauvery Water Dispute [Watch]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News