Time and again, we have seen actors facing different kinds of difficulties while promoting their films. The latest actor to face the same situation is South actor Siddharth, who has been on a promotional spree for his upcoming film ‘Chikku’. Recently, the actor was disturbed by the members of the Kannada Group asking him to stop the promotion mid-way over the Cauvery water dispute. He was promoting his film Bengaluru.

For the unversed, the members of the pro-Kannada group requested the actor top stop midway and cancel the event as this is not the ‘right time’ to promote the film as Karnataka is battling with Tamil Nadu over the water of the Cauvery river. Scroll down for details.

ANI Tweeted the video and wrote in the caption, “#WATCH | Bengaluru | Members of Karnataka Karnataka Rakshana Vedike Swabhimani Sene interrupted a press conference being held by actor Siddharth for his film ‘Chikku’ and demanded that he leave the venue. The members said that it was not an appropriate time for him to do this PC as Tamil Nadu is demanding Cauvery River water from Karnataka. Siddharth later left the theater.”

Soon after the video surfaced on the web, netizens hailed Siddharth to maintain his cool and leave peacefully from the press conference. Commenting on the post a user wrote, “Congrats to Siddharth for creating such a buzz with ‘Chikku‘ that press conferences get interrupted! Keep up the excitement and congratulations on the film! 🎉 #CelebratingAchievements #ChikkuFilm.”

#WATCH | Bengaluru | Members of Karnataka Karnataka Rakshana Vedike Swabhimani Sene interrupted a press conference being held by actor Siddharth for his film ‘Chikku’ and demanded that he leave the venue. The members said that it was not an appropriate time for him to do this PC… pic.twitter.com/R2QXbxgbbR — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2023

The same user further hailed him and said, “Just when you thought press conferences couldn’t get more intense! Kudos to Siddharth for handling the situation gracefully. Looking forward to watching “Chikku” while hoping the next PC is smoother! #KeepShining”

A third netizen wrote, “Massive respect to Siddharth for handling these clowns with such patience and composure. They were railing him up to get political mileage and attention and Siddharth being Siddharth dealt them with his left hand!”

A fourth one commented, “Siddharth getting a dose of the regionalism he kept preaching. You reap what you sow.”

A fifth one wrote, “Kudos to Siddharth for not losing his cool at the pc of his film when the protesters barged in.”

Siddharth is yet to release any statement about same.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Prabhas Exclusive! He Trusted Adipurush’s Director Blindly But Will Now Be Taking Shah Rukh Khan’s Route For Salaar, Kalki 2898 AD, Here’s How

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News