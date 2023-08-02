Prabhas has been too inconsistent after the historic success of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. After the super success of the SS Rajamouli directorial, expectations had been sky high from the actor, but he is yet to deliver something big. Even his last release, Adipurush, turned out to be a nightmare at the box office and with the latest failure, the actor has reportedly made a big decision, affecting his rumoured action film with Siddharth Anand. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, Adipurush was mounted on a huge scale and has been reported as the most expensive Indian film ever made, even though the official budget is not known to anyone. Surrounded by negativity right from the beginning, the biggie tanked miserably as several controversies popped up after its release, which resulted in one of the biggest disasters.

Now, as reported by Track Tollywood, Prabhas has made a big decision after the failure of Om Raut‘s directorial. It is learnt that the actor has decided not to work with any Bollywood directors for now. As of now, he’s in no mood to listen to the scripts from Bollywood and will be focussing on projects from other film industries.

Prabhas has even put a halt to his already-committed film with Siddharth Anand. The action biggie won’t be going on floors anytime soon. Let’s see when the actor will resume his Bollywood projects.

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in Prashanth Neel’s Salaar, which is scheduled to release on 28th September 2023. The film is enjoying a huge pre-release buzz and is expected to give a much-needed smashing comeback to the Baahubali star.

