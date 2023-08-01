South sensation Ram Charan is one of the most loved actors of this generation, and there’s no denying it. After the roaring success of SS Rajamouli’s directorial RRR, the actor and his co-star Jr NTR became a household name in India and internationally. Knowing for staying true to his roots, the actor is often hailed by fans for his simplicity. Spilling the beans on the same, the actor recently opened up about hating the idea of spending too much on clothes and sneakers.

In a recent interview, the actor was asked about the expanding thing in his wardrobe he owns. While many thought it would be designer suits and shoes, he rubbished them and said that the most expensive thing he owns in his wardrobe is a watch.

During his interaction with ‘Style Mein Rehne Ka’, when Ram Charan was asked about the cheapest thing in the wardrobe, he said, “Charki banyan’. No, No, I do have a jockey banyan!” While revealing the most expensive thing, he revealed, “It is my watch. I don’t spend much on clothes.”.

He further added, “I thought I wanted to buy into that industry, but it was getting down so deep, and there were so many variations every week, It’s almost like it’s impossible to catch up. It’s just a topic that you want to see and hear when you are sitting with your nephews and niece. They will say, ‘Charan mam, you saw that, that’s the new sneakers! How much is it? 50 thousand, five thousand!’ I said forget yaar, 500 dollars, and I will think about it, not (spending) more than 250 dollars!”

Later when Ram Charan was asked if he’s a sneakerhead and spends more on shoes, he said, “You are wearing them on your feet man, I can’t spend so much. Watches are fine, they are on my hands, I can take it out!”

On the work front, Ram Charan will next be seen alongside Kiara Advani in Game Changer.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Ram Charan’s less is more idea? Do let us know.

