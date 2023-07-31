Kiara Advani is indeed living the time of her life. While the actress is enjoying her flourishing career, she is also stepping into a new year with her loving husband Sidharth Malhotra. After reportedly keeping their various vacations a secret, the two are now diving into happiness, literally, as they shared how the SatyaPrem Ki Katha star is spending her 31st birthday. Their happy video of diving in their swimsuits will take away your Monday blues.

Kiara and Sidharth were first paired together for their 2021 film Shershaah. The two reportedly fell in love on the sets of the movie and their on-screen chemistry was so loved that the audience even wished to see them together in real life. After hiding it from all, the two tied the knot in an intimate but beautiful ceremony earlier this year.

The couple recently jetted off to an unknown location to celebrate Kiara Advani’s 31st birthday. While her fans were wishing her the best on the special day, they were also waiting for an update on how the actress is celebrating. And, it seems her celebration is a cosy one with some adventure with her hubby.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kiara Advani recently shared a video of her and Sidharth Malhotra diving into the water from a boat in their swimsuits. The birthday girl looked oh-so-s*xy as she donned a backless printed monochrome monokini. On the other hand, the Student Of The Year star opted for red shorts to go swimming with his wife. Sharing the clip, Kiara wrote, “Happy Birthdayyyy to meeeee🐬🥳😝 #blessed #Grateful for every day and all the love.”

Her fans could not get enough of the clip as they showered the couple with love. An Instagram user wrote, “Happy Birthday To Our Mrs.Malhotra,” while another penned, “OMG, MY PARENTS ARE SO ADORABLE.”

A third one went, “Awwww my heart is melting.”

We wish Kiara Advani a happy birthday.

