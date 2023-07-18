Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are one of the most adored couples for a reason. After being in love for quite some time, they took their relationship to another level and got hitched for life on February 7, 2023. The couple soon got back to work after having a gala time at their big fat lavish wedding in Rajasthan. Basking in the success of her career, Kiara recently made headlines for her latest film SatyaPrem Ki Katha opposite Kartik Aaryan, which turned out to be a box office hit.

The actress recently sat down for an interview where she spoke about the negativity and trolls she faced after marrying the love of her life. The actress revealed that she was subjected to trolls and criticism, so much so that it began to bother and affect her. Scroll down for details.

Kiara Advani revealed to Film Companion that she and Sidharth Malhotra didn’t want to post their wedding photos initially. However, later, it was Manish Malhotra who pushed them and told them, ‘you have to post it. The Shershaah actress went on to add she felt a lot of negativity around her soon after they got married, and she felt a sense of being overbearing and overpowering with social media during the time when Satyaprem Ki Katha was coming out

She said, “I felt like there was very weird negativity going on about certain scenes ‘Oh isne yeh kyu kia hai, woh kyu kia hai.’ Maybe it was to do with ‘Oh, now she is married’ all of that. I just felt like, ‘Wait! What just happened here? This is all too new for me because, on the one hand, people troll you for very ridiculous things, but now people were trolling you because you are a married actor, and people expect you to say or do certain things. That got to me slightly. I was not able to brush it off. It was really affecting me.”

Further revealing how her husband Sidharth Malhotra made her understand and asked her to ignore the trolls and haters. Kiara Advani said, “There was a little bit of negativity that really got to me, and I didn’t even discuss it with my husband. I was like, I don’t want to talk about it because the minute I talk about it, then I am going deeper into it, so let’s not. He had also seen it on his own and did not bring it on because he didn’t want to make a big deal of it. He was the one who explained it to me.”

Adding that, Sidharth Malhotra told her, “‘Look, there will always be these negative trollers…but if you’re gonna give so much importance to this, be sitting at home and crying and behaving like s**t has hit the roof right now. What’s wrong with you? You don’t know them. They don’t know you. These could be like certain fans who did not like we got married. Just let it be. Why are you getting into it?’ I realised if he is so mature about it, why am I sitting and feeling all of these things? Thank God I have somebody who’s got wisdom, maturity and experience in this matter to tell me don’t give attention to this stuff.”

On the work front, Kiara Advani has War 2 and Game Changer in the pipeline.

