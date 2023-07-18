The massive buzz around the upcoming film Barbie has painted the entire world pink. It is safe to say that the movie is solely responsible for takin many celebrities to Barbie’s fantasy world with some iconic fits and some statement hairdos. As the Barbie fever is skyrocketing, we have imagined what it would have been like if some of the OG Bollywood stars walked the red carpet of the Margot Robbie movie. Scroll down to check out Shah Rukh Khan’s dapper look, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt channel their inner barbie and more evergreen stars of the Yesteryear.

Apart from Margot Robbie, the upcoming Greta Gerwig directorial will also see Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Emma Mackie, America Ferrera, Will Ferrell and more. The movie is set to hit the theatres across the world on July 21.

Barbie’s fashion has taken the world by storm with many fashionistas, influencers and more experimenting with everything pink in their wardrobe. The pink carpet of the film’s premiere also saw all kinds of fashion picks associated with the plastic doll. If these Bollywood celebrities would have attended the event, they would have stolen the show being the most beautiful brown barbie and ken dolls. We have reimagined many artists with the help of AI and you would not want to miss these results.

Deepika Padukone

While Deepika has already had her princess moments on red carpets, she must have looked breathtaking on the pink one. The strapless gown with a sweetheart neckline is perfectly accenting her b**bs and giving her figure a lift with the corset bodice. The layered balloon skirt with high-low detail through which the actress can flaunt her long s*xy legs is indeed a vision. You cannot miss her unique way of accessorising every look with heavy earrings that are perfectly going with the outfit.

Katrina Kaif

Although we are reimagining Kat as a barbie, she had already done it. Katrina Kaif is the first Indian actress to have the plastic doll made in her name and she did this back in 2009. If the actress would have attended the premiere, she might have chosen a strapless pink ruffled gown with elegant earrings and perfectly contoured makeup.

Shah Rukh Khan

Isn’t Shah Rukh Khan the Ken doll we all need, ladies? King Khan has proved how he can rock any look and this pink one has stolen our hearts. The Bollywood star looked dapper as ever, pairing the pink suit with a black shirt as he flaunted his cheekbones under the perfectly trimmed beard. Greta Gerwig can consider making a Ken spinoff starring SRK.

Rekha

It is indeed Rekha’s world and we all are just living in it. The Bollywood diva is the only one who can slay in a pink saree with heavy jewellery looking the most beautiful Barbie doll. The reimagined picture rightfully captures the actress’ elegance and her love for ethnic keeping the Barbiecore in mind. She is looking no less than a goddess and we cannot agree more.

Madhubala

Even though the most beautiful actress of yesteryear is not here with us, but for the love of her beauty, she will always remain our OG Barbie girl. With the pink outfit with the golden work and jewels, Madhubala could have made people struggle for their breaths looking like a goddess. The green bangles are giving the look the ethnic touch from the 60s.

Alia Bhatt

While Alia was the white bride at the Met Gala, she would have definitely slayed being a pink one at the film’s premiere. Alia Bhatt is looking no less than a Rani in the pink gown with a tube top and flowy bottom. Her eyes are as beautiful and as expressive as a doll.

Priyanka Chopra

Even AI knows Priyanka Chopra is the Boss Lady and nobody can deny it. PeeCee totally ruled in a bubblegum pink pantsuit flaunting her hourglass figure. Her flowy hair with a tint of pink and sharp looks did the rest of the work.

Disha Patani

Disha truly has the figure of that of a Barbie doll. Her perfectly toned body and sharp collar bones add to her figure. If the actress had walked the pink carpet, we believe she would have opted for a beautiful pink gown with a sweetheart neckline that compliments her b*sty cl*avage. The ruffled skirt and perfectly blow dried hair look as graceful as ever.

Let us know your views on these Bollywood stars’ Barbiecore looks in the space below.

