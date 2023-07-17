Shah Rukh Khan is a name that needs no introduction. And SRK’s love story with Gauri is not new to his fans or us. Apart from being a celebrity wife, Gauri Khan has created a niche and separate identity for herself in interior design. King and Queen Khan have been together for decades, and their love for each other is something so iconic that we all crave in our life.

However, when SRK was asked whether he calls Gauri during shoots out of sheer fear, the Pathaan actor’s response left the audience in splits. Keep scrolling to watch the video clip!

Shah Rukh Khan is known for his witty nature and sense of humour. He knows how to give an answer to any question. So when years ago, a journalist asked Shah Rukh in a press conference, “ShahRukh ji kya yeh sach hai ki har shooting ke dauran aap aapni wife ko 8-10 bar call kartein hai? Kya aap unse daarte hai?” Without wasting any moment, Shah Rukh Khan responded to the question in his humorous style.

Shah Rukh Khan can be heard saying, “Phone ka kya connection darr se? Woh yaad aati hai toh phone kardeta hoon. Abh mujhe woh har 5 min baad bhi yaad hai toh me karta hoon. Aur agar har 5 ghante mein aaye toh phone kar dunga. Aur jahan tak me kisi aur ke biwi ko phone nahi karraha hoon har 5 min mein, I think it’s alright.” Leaving the audience in laughter.

Check out the video clip shared by one of his fan pages on Instagram:

Now, the netizens cannot stop admiring SRK’s love for Gauri Khan, and they lauded the actor in the comment section. One such comment can be read as, “You can’t find faster and smarter than SRK 😂My man says so right 👏🔥No one can compete with SRK’s intelligence ✌️👊”

Well, what are your thoughts about Shah Rukh Khan’s wit and his love for Gauri?

