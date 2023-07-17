Akshay Kumar, as per all his loyal fans, is finally getting back on track after delivering too many box office failures. He sent shockwaves when he admitted rejecting Hera Pheri 3, but soon after, he returned to the project. There were even doubts about his return to other evergreen comedies but now, Arshad Warsi has confirmed doing Welcome 3 with the actor. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, apart from the Hera Pheri threequel, there are at least a couple of Akshay’s evergreen comedies that are getting their upcoming instalments. Thankfully, the actor is now returning to his cult comedy franchise, Welcome. Yes, you read that right! The news has been confirmed by none other than his co-star Arshad.

While talking to Hindustan Times, Arshad Warsi confirmed the making of the Welcome threequel by saying, “The scale of Welcome 3: the cost, the climax, is unreal. It is an insanely larger-than-life theatrical film which I will be a part of. It has me, Akshay Kumar, Sanju (Sanjay Dutt), Paresh Rawal and lots of other people.”

Arshad Warsi further spoke about the changing dynamics of theatrical films and is happy to be a part of larger-than-life films as they pay well. He said, “The whole scenario has changed in cinema. Now all the movies releasing in theatres are superhero films. They are huge, larger than life; it’s bizarre. I am seeing myself that way. To do a small bit in these big films, I don’t fancy that. For me, job satisfaction is most important. These are films which will pay me tonnes of money. The ones I have got offered, I didn’t fancy very much. The one I am doing is Welcome 3.”

The actor even shared that the shoot for Jolly LLB 3 will start by January 2024. “We start shooting in January. It is one of those films that tell you the truth of how things run in the world, good versus bad,” he says. It almost feels surreal that the first one starred him, second one had Kumar, and the third brings both of them together. It wasn’t meant to be like this though,” the Asur actor said.

Are you excited for Welcome 3 with Akshay Kumar returning to it? Share with us through comments.

