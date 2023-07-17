Janvhi Kapoor is one young star who has always managed to grab headlines and has a huge social media following with around 21.6 Million followers on Instagram. The actress has been recently in the news for her rekindled love with ex-boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya and it seems like the actress has decided to take a step further as she was spotted visiting big brother Arjun Kapoor with Shikar. The Bawaal actress was clicked on her way.

As soon as the pictures landed on the internet, Janhvi was brutally trolled for being a pro at dating and also being vocal about it. The actress was in the news for being ‘close’ to Ishan Khatter when the two were making their film debut with Dhadak. She was later also linked with her Dostana co-star Kartik Aaryan.

Janhvi Kapoor dated Shikhar Pahariya for some time before she entered the showbiz. Interestingly, while she was dating Shikar, who is the grandson of famous politician Sushil Shinde, her best friend, Sara Ali Khan was dating Shikhar’s brother Veer Pahariya then. Janhvi and Shikar, Sara and Veer, later called it quits. For some time, Janhvi was also linked to another friend who frequently appeared on her social media account. Now the actress seems to be steady and strong with Shikhar.

While Janhvi visited Arjun Kapoor, Shikar was spotted in a new look which left the internet confused if he was the same man they had been spotting with Janhvi. However, netizens decided to cross their line yet again and brutally troll the actress for her dating choices.

A user wrote, “Boyfriend ka adda khol rkha hai ya kothe ka!” Another troll commented, “Till last month you people were showing other boyfriends!” One more user wrote, “Roz Roz iske boyfriend change hote hai!” A fourth comment read, “Galat baat tum bodyguard ko boy friend bolte ho.”

Some were confused if that is Shikhar Pahariya and wrote, “Pichle mahine tak toh koi aur boyfriend dikha rahe the tum log.” Another user even trolled the Instagram handle Instant Bollywood for spotting the actress with her boyfriend frequently. The comment read, “Tujhe kisne bataya ki vo uska bf hai?”

One more user was totally confused and asked, “Kitne boyfriend hain bhai iske?” Some did not hesitate to cross their line. A comment read, “Sab variety ke maje le rahi hai. Jitna kapde change kiye nahi uthne toh boyfriend change karliya. Baap pe gayi hai.” One more user asked, “Kon kon boyfriend hai iska yaar?”

The video was viral in a few hours on various social media handles and netizens nowhere spared Janhvi and Shikhar. Some users commented on another video saying, “Jaise mausam badalte hai vaise to ye boyfriend badalti hai”. One more netizen commented on Shikhar’s looks and said, “Merku toh arjun kapoor ka bhai lag raha hai!” Another comment echoed the same thought and read, “For a moment, I thought she is with her brother Arjun Kapoor. Is the resemblance only for me or were you confused too?”

