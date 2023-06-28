Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in 2020 after allegedly committing suicide for unknown reasons. He was one of the most famous names in B-town and was an incredible actor who never missed an opportunity to grab headlines with his spectacular work in Hindi cinema.

Today, we bring you a throwback to when SSR reacted to losing 12 films in a year, along with rumours of Arjun Kapoor replacing him in Half Girlfriend, based on a novel by Chetan Bhagat. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Half Girlfriend was directed by Mohit Suri and starred Shraddha Kapoor in a pivotal role. The film didn’t perform well at the box office, and SSR once reacted to the rumours of losing out on the film. The author Chetan took to his Twitter account in 2015 and shared the news of the actor starring in the film adaptation.

Take a look at it below:

So happy to share @itsSSR will play lead in @mohit11481 directed Half Girlfriend. Shooting begins 1Q16. https://t.co/dUHSVZ2FQ5 — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) November 7, 2015

Talking to Bollywood Life, Sushant Singh Rajput opened up the rumours of Arjun Kapoor replacing him in Half Girlfriend without actually mentioning it. He said, “See, I was doing many films and they are all releasing now. I don’t want to name them. What happens is, when I give my word to someone and he’s delaying (not because he wants to, but because of a particular reason) and I get to understand it, I won’t ditch. So be it the biggest film with the biggest studio or the smallest film, I won’t leave another film.”

The MS Dhoni actor added, “So unfortunately, because of the two films that I was doing and that didn’t happen, I lost out on 12 films in the last one year. One film didn’t happen, and the other was put off by a few months. And these films are the films that we generally talk about these days. Let’s not get into all that.”

Not just Half Girlfriend, Sushant Singh Rajput was also offered Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat along with Abhishek Kapoor’s Fitoor and Romeo Akbar Walter.

