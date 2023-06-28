Aditya Roy Kapur is one of the most eligible bachelors in the country and enjoys a massive fan following, especially among females. This man sure knows how to make you feel butterflies in the belly and often makes us drool over his thirst trap pictures on social media. In a recent interview, Aditya broke his silence on Kartin Aaryan starrer ‘Aashiqui 3’, which will be directed by Bollywood’s esteemed director Anurag Basu. Scroll below to read the scoop.

For those who don’t know, Aditya played the lead role in Mohit Suri’s ‘Aashiqui 2’ opposite Shraddha Kapoor and the two became a phenomenon overnight. From the storyline to music, it changed the career trajectories for both the respective actors and singer Arijit Singh became a massively popular name post the success of the same.

In a conversation with Indian Express, Aditya Roy Kapur reacted to the makers of Aashiqui 3 replacing him with Kartik Aaryan and said, “Kartik and Fatima, is it? I mean when I first heard of it people asked me if I wanted to be a part of it. In the second film, I took a long swim, so I don’t think my character can return for a sequel. I think the team that they are putting together, from what we are hearing, is a great team. And I am really looking forward to it as a film watcher to see what they do with the next part. I am sure they’ll do a great job.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Adi was last seen in Netflix’s show ‘The Night Manager’, which also starred Sobhita Dhulipala and Anil Kapoor in prominent roles.

