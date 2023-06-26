When did Bollywood rivalries have not piqued the interest of the audience? Let’s admit it, fans love drama, and the industry is all about entertainment, entertainment and entertainment. While celebrities now refrain from making snarky comments about their contemporaries, there are still a few who call a spade a spade. Case in point: Abhay Deol, who did not take Anil Kapoor’s rude remarks about him lying down. Scroll on to know what we’re talking about.

AK’s daughter, Sonam Kapoor and Abhay worked together in the Aisha that kind of declared the actress the ultimate fashionista of Bollywood. However, the actor was not impressed. But things went sour even more when Mr Kapoor made some weird comments about Abhay.

Anil Kapoor appeared on Koffee With Karan, and when asked about Abhay Deol, he said, “Abhay Deol needs help, he is trying to do all the wrong things.” When Karan Johar asked in which way he needed help, the AK vs AK actor said, “In every way. There’s something terribly wrong with the guy.” The Raanjhanaa actor did not take the comment lightly, and as per International Business Times, he reverted, “He’s right about me doing ‘all the wrong things.’ Aisha is the biggest proof of that. And yes I do ‘need help’. Help not getting affected by people like him. He’s a waste of my time.”

Many fans guessed that the bitterness between Abhay Deol and Anil Kapoor was due to the movie Aisha. While the former acted in it, the latter co-produced it. However, Abhay chose not to promote the film as actively as Sonam Kapoor did. As per Bombay Times, he had said, “When I was shooting, I realised that the film was more about clothes than actual acting. I even read reviews of the movie that praised the clothes. I would like to say today that I will never ever be part of a film like Aisha in my lifetime. It’s not the kind of film I’d like to do.”

As per IBT, he had added, “Too much energy was wasted on styling, but as an actor, I don’t have much say.” All of this did not sit well with Sonam Kapoor, and she was apparently shocked by Abhay’s words. Probably, the fallout between the Kapoor and Deol clan had to do with their professional differences.

Anyway, the actors later worked again in Raanjhanaa. Let us know what you think of this old feud and for more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

