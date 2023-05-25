Sonam Kapoor is an actress known for her fashion, controversial comments and speaking her mind without reservation. The actress – who is known for films like Raanjhanaa, Neerja, Veere Di Wedding, Khoobsurat, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, and more once spilled the beans on her s*x live in an unfiltered chat that will leave you shocked.

While appearing as a special guest on celeb stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania’s show ‘Feet Up With The Stars’ in September 2018, Sonam spilled some bedroom secrets. Want to know what they are? Well, scroll down and have a read!

As reported by FilmiBeat on September 14, 2018, Sonam Kapoor reveals some details about her s*x life and time spent with hubby Anand Ahuja in the bedroom during the show’s rapid-fire segment. During the candid chat, the ‘Neerja’ actress revealed that her corsets are the ‘kinkiest’ things in her wardrobe. She further chose orgasm over foodgasm and revealed she prefers the lights on over off.

Sonam Kapoor further stated that she prefers dirty talk over role play, and when given the option to choose between handcuffs and blindfolds, she said she preferred neither. Prior to the episode’s release, Sonam shared a promo clip and captioned it, “Watch Anaita ask me some seriously squirm-worthy questions, uncut and uncensored, on Feet Up with the Stars.”

It saw the actress talk about people calling her ‘fat’ and ‘dark’ and saying she may not get married before her Prince Charming suddenly came into her life. The confession session also saw Sonam reveal that she mentally murdered co-stars Shahid Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana because they took a lot of time to do their hair. Check out the clip here:

Did these bedroom secrets and s*x life details of Sonam Kapoor startle you? Let us know in the comments below.

