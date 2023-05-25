Salman Khan was recently spotted at the airport in a brand new avatar and we are wondering if this look change is for his upcoming reality show Bigg Boss OTT season 2. Reports were rife that the actor shot for the promo of the show after he shot an action sequence with Shah Rukh Khan for Pathaan. Salman has replaced Karan Johar who hosted the first season of the show and was considered a fiery host!

Reports also suggest that preparations for Bigg Boss OTT season 2 is in full swing as since Salman has now been spotted in a new look it might be possible that he is donning the same look for the reality show which is expected to go live in June.

Salman Khan was spotted at the airport in this look shared by a paparazzi account on Instagram. Since the actor only has Tiger 3 which he is currently shooting, it is assumed that the new look probably is for the reality show, unless the Sultan actor has decided to surprise with yet another look in Tiger 3.

In the video shared by Instagram Viral Bhayani, Salman Khan is seen making an entry towards the airport. The actor looks dapper as he dons a new beard. While making an entry a young kid seeks the Tiger actor’s attention and he gestures to him.

As the kid runs towards Salman, he gives him a tight hug before making an exit. A user wrote, “Amazing person in this world.” Another user commented, “Superb Salman Khan what a man yr awesome he’s style and heart are so good.” One more comment read, “Most misunderstood megastar” while one user announced, “Star ho toh Salman Khan jaisa!”

Another user shared, “I saw him in real!!! nothing like him.” While a comment read, “What a lovely gesture by Salman bhai.”

You can see this video here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

