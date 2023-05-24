The digital version of TV’s most controversial show Bigg Boss is all set to return with its 2nd season. For the unversed Karan Johar who successfully hosted the first instalment, the second season will be led by none other than Salman Khan. A couple of days back, we reported that Salman had replaced Karan Johar and has already begun shooting for the promo of the digital show.

While fans have been waiting with bated breath for the first look of the Dabangg actor, they are also keen to know about the list of contestants. Before makers announce the official list of the contestant, we bring you the tentative names that are doing the rounds. Take a look!

If the latest reports are anything to go by, then makers have finalised these names for Bigg Boss OTT 2. A report in Siasat.com states the names in the list are of the contestants that have been approached for participation. It includes names like Sambhavna Seth, Pratigya fame Pooja Gor, Lock Upp fame and internet sensation Anjali Arora, Munawar Faruqui, Poonam Pandey, Darbar brother duo Zaid Darbar and Awez Darbar, Aditya Narayan, Fahaam Khan, Rajeev Sen and others.

However, earlier, when Aditya Naryana’s name popped into the contestants’ list of Bigg Boss OTT 2, he was quick to react to the same and dismiss the rumours. Taking to social media, he wrote, “I’ll make this super easy. Khatron Ke Khiladi was and will be the only reality show where you ever watched me participate. It was a supremely enriching, once-in-a-lifetime experience that I will cherish forever. Best wishes to Bigg Boss OTT for their new season.”

Meanwhile, reports are abuzz that Bigg Boss OTT 2 teaser featuring Salman Khan will be out today i.e., May 23 or during the weekend. Reportedly, the superstar has shot the promo along with singer and rapper Raftaar.

Well, there’s no official confirmation on Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants list, we shall wait for the makers to make an official announcement.

