‘Lock Upp’ Fame Anjali Arora Gives Away Boss Lady Vibes In A Black Blazer Dress As She Shows Off Her S*xy Legs

Shirts and blazers have been ruling the glam world for a long time, and our favorite celebrities know how to rock them with panache. Singer and actress Anjali Arora looks stunning as she rocks her blazer look, and here’s why she’s a fashionable queen.

Black is the color of hotness, and that is the reason it goes effortlessly with the hotness of Instagram’s bombshell model turned actress Anjali Arora. The actress never shies away from flaunting her curves, and the beauty has now left us drooling with her latest look in a black blazer dress. Oozing with grace and dominance, she wears the dress in style.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anjali Arora was born in Delhi on 3rd November 2000 to parents Ashwani and Manisha Arora. After acquiring education from Delhi University Deshbandhu College, she has been on a path of self-discovery and fame. Active since 2021, she is now a successful actress, singer as well as a model.

Over time, after taking a look at the wardrobe of Anjali, we have successfully learned that the fashion mantra of the actress is ‘go hard or go home’. Surely, she knows how to pick prints and structures that suit her best.

Anjali Arora enjoys a massive following of over 13 million on Instagram. She came to limelight with her participation in the reality show Lock Upp, hosted by Kangana Ranaut.

Must Read: The Big Bang Theory Fooled The Viewers! ‘Sheldon’ Jim Parsons & His Pals Used To Climb Same Stairs Up & Down As There Were No Multiple Floors On The Set, “They Would Yell ‘Hold’”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News