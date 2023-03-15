Divya Agarwal is a popular name in showbiz, and needs no introduction. She rose to fame after appearing on Bigg Boss OTT and enjoys a massive fanbase. And the actress’ fans never leave a chance to know minute details about her. Recently, there were reports that she will soon participate in Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp 2. Now, the actress has finally reacted to rumours and revealed why she won’t.

The Bigg Boss OTT winner recently opened up about the idea of not being a part of any reality show. A few days back, it was reported that she might participate in the second season of Lock Upp. In a recent chat, she revealed the real reason behind it saying no.

In an interview with Free Press Journal, Divya Agarwal opened up about not participating in any reality show, saying they don’t interest anymore. She said, “I am not participating. I am not interested in doing reality shows anymore. Even before entering Bigg Boss OTT, I had told myself that this will be one the last personality- based shows in which I am going to participate in it.”

The actress revealed that she only wants to focus on her upcoming projects. Talking about the reason behind it, Divya Agarwal stated, “There are two reasons I don’t want to do Lock Upp. Earlier, when I used to participate in reality shows, I was okay because I used to think that this could give boost my career and no doubt I got that, but at the cost of people invading into your life. It is all okay until the show goes on. But the audience needs to differentiate between real and reality shows because the way we behave in the show may not be the same forever.”

And another reason that she doesn’t want to do a reality show is that she wants to focus on other projects.

For the unversed, Divya Agarwal had to face a lot of trolling post her breakup with Varun Sood. In fact, many called her a gold digger that had really impacted her.

On the work front, she started off her career with Ektaa Kapoor’s Ragini MMS: Returns and then went on to do many reality shows.

