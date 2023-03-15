For some time, TV actress Divya Agarwal has been in the news owing to her personal reasons. Recently she grabbed headlines when she took to Twitter to post a photo of a piece of jewellery announcing that she was returning. That apart, she was also seen indirectly reacting to ex-boyfriend Varun Sood’s Tweets. Once again, the actress was subjected to troll and criticism, and this time for her latest Insta post where she’s seen asking for work from Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

A while back, Divya took to her Insta account and posted a self-shot video where she’s seen wearing a white floral dress with minimal make-up. In the clip, which has gone viral, she’s seen calling it an open letter to the filmmaker to cast her in his upcoming projects.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Captioning the video, Divya Agarwal wrote, “This is an open letter to @anuragkashyap10. Call me stupid I’m going to say it anyway! Kaam Mangungi sabke saamne mujhe koi sharam nahi ! #hopeful #grateful.” Soon after she posted the video on Insta, netizens began to troll her for being ‘besharam’.

Reacting to her video, a user wrote, “Ye koi tarika hai bheek magne ka,” while another said, “Overacting ki dukan ho tum…yaha bhi overacting …..if@anuragkashyap10 will cast u nobody will watch his movies or web series for sure…”

“Bhale hi anurag kashyap ka divorce ho chuka hai madam pr anurag sir par bohot loan hai. Wo itne paise wale nahi hai abhi. Aap karan johar ke liye banao aisa video, are lekin wo to aapke jaal me nahi phasega.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divya AmarSanjay Agarwal (@divyaagarwal_official)

A third user said, “tu hi toh bolti thi BB OTT mein ki mujhe kaam ki zaroorat nhi chahat hai, ab kya hogya! LOL”

“Bro why this over acting? He is Anurag Kashyap….bhai aise kitne log bheek maangte h aur tujhe lagta h tujhe bheek mil jaayegi sahi h….ab samjh aa raha h isko reality shows bhi aise hi mile honge bheek maang ke,” wrote another netizen.

“Khud boli h mujhe Bollywood ki zaroorat nhi @karanjohar ki bhi insult ki thi Abb dekho…… kya hua kaha gaya vo attitude,” another user said.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Divya Agarwal asking work from Anurag Kashyap? Do let us know.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Dalljiet Kaur Praises Ex-Husband Shalin Bhanot’s Career Post Bigg Boss 16 Adding, “Maine Sabse Jyada Naraaz Unpe Hoti Hu Lekin…” Netizens Ask, “Acha Tha Toh Chor Kyu Di?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News