Kapil Sharma has seen the best highs and the worst lows in his showbiz journey so far. He rose to fame with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2007 and has been a part of several comedy shows, and films ever since. He’s been hosting The Kapil Sharma Show since 2016 and will be next seen in Nandita Das’ Zwigato. Is his net worth 300 crores? Scroll below for the truth!

As most know, Kapil has hosted several award shows and held comedy concerts across the globe. He mints a lot of money via his comedy show and all the side jobs he signs up for. The actor had seen a financial crunch early on in his life and been through a major crisis when he was diagnosed with depression.

In a latest interview with Aaj Tak, Kapil Sharma was asked about his reported net worth of 300 crores. To this, he responded, “Maine gawaaye bhi bohot hai, aap depression wale phase ki baat kar rahe the na… Sir mai sachi batau? Mujhe isse farak nai padta ki mere paas abhi kya aa raha hai kya nahi? Mujhe isse farak padta hai ki mujhe jo chahiye tha.. ek ghar hai gaadi hai, acha hai! Meri aaj bhi kahi na kahi soch salary wali hai. Mai aaj bhi apne liye kabhi mehengi chiz nahi kharidta hoon. Meri wife ne mere liye liya hai, wo alag baat hai. Wo kyunki shuru se ache ghar se thi. Mai aisa hoon nahi. Mai chahunga ki mai aur mehenga hota jau…”

(I have also lost a lot of money… But, truthfully, I don’t think about all this. I know that I have a house, a car and that’s all that matters. Even today, I still think of myself as a middle-class salaried man. I don’t spend much on myself. My wife brings things for me because she comes from a rich background. I am not like that. I want myself to become more expensive…)

For the unversed, Kapil Sharma battled depression in 2017, soon after the box office failure of Firangi. He married his wife, Ginni Chatrath, in 2018, who changed his life for good.

