Kajol’s arrival at the box office has opened to a lukewarm response. Apart from Maa, two other Hindi films are still running in the theaters – Housefull 5 and Sitaare Zameen Par. But did the two superstar films by Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan get impacted due to Kajol’s arrival?

Aamir Khan Witnesses A Jump!

Despite Kajol’s arrival on June 27, 2025, Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par, on its second Friday, witnessed a jump in ticket sales on BMS. The sports dramedy registered a ticket sale of 68K from 8 AM to 6 PM on the second Friday, compared to the previous day, which registered 59K sales in the same duration.

Housefull 5 Box Office – No Growth?

Housefull 5 has also witnessed a jump on the fourth Friday in its occupancy. On the fourth Thursday, the comedy thriller registered 7% occupancy in the morning, followed by 11% in the afternoon. On the fourth Friday, it started at the same pace but took a jump in the afternoon with around 15% occupancy. However, if this translates into numbers at the box office is yet to be seen. But Akshay Kumar’s film will be heading for a decent weekend for sure!

Maa Box Office – Not Strong Enough?

Meanwhile, Kajol‘s Maa is having a decent run at the box office, but not strong enough to impact Aamir Khan or Akshay Kumar’s films. Sitaare Zameen Par and Housefull 5, both will bring strong numbers and it might be only Kajol’s film that flickers over the weekend.

About Sitaare Zameen Par

Helmed by RS Prasanna and rated 7.3 on IMDb, the official synopsis of Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh’s film says, “After a DUI, an arrogant basketball coach must train Neurodivergent adults for community service. His initial prejudice fades as his players show him a new perspective on life.”

About Housefull 5

Rated 3.8 on IMDb, the official synopsis of Akshay Kumar’s film says, “In this murder mystery comedy, several imposters claiming to be the son of a recently deceased billionaire compete for his fortune aboard a luxury cruise ship.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

