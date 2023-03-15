Dalljiet Kaur had initially slammed Shalin Bhanot and asked him to keep her name out of his Bigg Boss 16 game. There eventually was a twist of turn when she began supporting him and wishing him the best. Her support continues as she now extends wishes for his upcoming show Bekaboo. Scroll below for all the details!

As most know, Ekta Kapoor entered the Bigg Boss 16 house to find leads for her upcoming projects. She offered Love S*x Aur Dhokhaa 2 to Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. During the finale episode, she also announced roping in Shalin for her next show. Bekaboo stars him alongside actress Eisha Singh. It also features Zain Imam and Shivangi Joshi and Shubhaavi Choksey in pivotal roles.

Yesterday Dalljiet Kaur was seen interacting with the media when she praised her ex-husband Shalin Bhanot. She could be heard saying in the video shared by Viral Bhayani, “I think Shalin aur mera relationship… mai naraz bhi sabse jyada unse hi hoti hu lekin ek chiz tayy hai ki I want him to grow in life. I’m very happy ki Shalin ek aise padav pe hai apni zindagi ke ki wo ek bohot acha show kar rahe hai. (I get the most annoyed with him but one thing for sure, I want him to grow in life. He’s at a point in his life where he’s doing a really good show.)

Dalljiet Kaur added, “Unka release 18th ko hi hai, Bekaboo and he’s a good actor yaar! Wo bohot mehenati hai, bohot ache dancer hai. I think he got what he wanted and I’m really happy ki wo busy honge, kaam karenge.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Netizens weren’t very convinced with the remarks made by Dalljiet.

A user wrote, “Itna like kerte ho to alag ku hue”

Another commented, “Aab shalin famous ho raha hai toh uske pass wapas jane ke tyari kr rahi hai”

“Madam itna achha bol rahi hai apne x husband ke bare me toh madam fir alg kaise ho gaye dono,” another questioned.

A troll wrote, “Accha tha toh chor q di”

For the unversed, Dalljiet Kaur had accused Shalin Bhanot of domestic abuse in 2015 and filed for divorce. She is all set to get married to UK-based Nikhil Patel this month.

