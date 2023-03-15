Rakhi Sawant is one of the most entertaining celebrities in the industry. She is one carefree spirit who always speaks her mind and doesn’t fear getting judged for it. While Rakhi is always making headlines for every move in her life, personally and professionally, she is yet again going viral on social media after she recreated her iconic ‘Pardesiya’ at the Mumbai airport donning a hot pink blazer that she paired with a skirt and boots. Her act, however, didn’t go well with the netizens who are trolling the actress for performing the dance on social media in the comments section. Scroll below to watch the video.

Rakhi is very popular among her fans, especially on social media, with over 10 million followers on Instagram. The actress recently made headlines after she announced her separation from her husband, Adil Khan Durrani, after he cheated on her and domestically tortured his wife.

Now coming back to the topic, Rakhi Sawant looked fresh and bright as she appeared at the Mumbai airport today. The actress wore a black bralette that she paired with a matching short skirt and styled her chic outfit with a hot pink coloured blazer and knee-length boots.

Take a look at her dancing video below:

Reacting to Rakhi Sawant’s video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Kabhi burkha kbhi shorts 😂🤣dhongi aurat.”

Another user commented, “Kon kehaga thodi din phela Isski Maa margay or Husband ko Jail ma dala 😂😂😂😂”

A third user commented, “Sharm b nhi aati public me dhrame krne me.”

What are your thoughts on netizens’ reaction to Rakhi Sawant dancing to her iconic song ‘Pardesiya’ at the airport? Tell us in the space below.

