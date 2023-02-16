Can life ever lack ‘masala’ when there’s Rakhi Sawant around? That’s impossible! She has been embroiled in marriage drama as she accused her husband Adil Khan Durrani of fraud and even selling her n*de videos. While most empathized with her, it was Sherlyn Chopra who slammed her. Scroll below as the ladies patch up and seemingly end their catfight.

There have been no occasions when Rakhi and Sherlyn have not picked up opportunities to shade each other. When Chopra accused Raj Kundra of s*xual assault, it was the Bigg Boss queen who came in defence of Shilpa Shetty and her husband and gave it back. A similar thing happened when she spoke against Sajid Khan’s entry in Bigg Boss 16. On the other hand, as Adil Khan Durrani is currently behind bars, it was only Sherlyn who spoke against Sawant.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To add to it all, Sherlyn Chopra had filed FIR against Rakhi Sawant just 2 months back. But in a twist of the tale, both the actresses came together and seemed to have resolved their differences. And if that isn’t enough, they even ended their tiff with a kiss.

Sherlyn Chopra even backed Rakhi Sawant in the Adil Khan Durrani controversy. She could be heard telling the media, “I asked Rakhi why she wasn’t happy after marrying the man of her dreams but comes out that man was a thug. He used to befool people and r*pe them.”

Rakhi also apologized to Sherlyn for hurting her in the past and called her ‘sister.’ While most are relieved that the drama is over, netizens have hilarious reactions.

A user wrote, “Kabhi kabhi in logo ko dekh k esa lagta hai hum ne angrezo se nai lekin angrezo ne hum se azadi li hai”

Another joked, “Agar nahi 10days me fight hui yeh dono ki toh mera naam badal dena”

A user reacted, “Dekho kiss kon kar raha hai hat jao sherlyn warna tumhare mu me make up ghus jayega”

“In dono ko hi ab shadi kar leni chahiye kyonki in dono se koi krega ni,” another wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Well, only time will tell what Rakhi Sawant and Sherlyn Chopra have in store for us!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Television updates.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up About How He Perfected His Stutter In Darr: “I Only Stammer On The Word Kirron”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News