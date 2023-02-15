For some time Rakhi Sawant has been grabbing headlines owing to the trouble in her married life with her husband Adil Khan Durrani. A few days after her mother’s sad demise, the actress made shocking revelations about their splits and even accused of him domestic violence. However later, she spilt the beans on Adil’s extramarital affair while revealing Tanu Chandel’s name. Now for the first time, Tanu has reacted to all the accusations made by Rakhi.

Recently, the drama queen revealed to the media that Adil’s girlfriend is expecting a child with him following which he decided to break off this marriage. Adil is reportedly behind bars after Rakhi filed an FIR against him.

Now recently, Tanu Chandel, Adil Khan Durrani’s alleged girlfriend made an appearance where she posed for the paps at an event. While speaking to the media, Tanu addressed questions about Rakhi Sawant calling her a ‘home breaker’. Tanu didn’t get into much detail and long monologues, she gave it back to Rakhi in the most polite manner.

Speaking to media, Tanu Chandel said on Rakhi Sawant, “Woh toh Modi ji ko bhi bahut saari cheezein bolti hai toh kya sahi hogaya? I don’t care what people think about me. I can’t keep clarifying things. I know what I am.” She further stated that she also spoke to Rakhi and was ‘sweet’ to her. She said “Maine koi baztameezi nahi ki (I did not misbehave).” Check out the video shared by celebrity pap Viral Bhayani.

Earlier Rakhi Sawant told paps, “I read in the news that Adil Khan Durrani’s girlfriend Tanu Chandel, because of whom he betrayed my trust, hit me, is pregnant now. This is shocking to me. Adil, you planned a baby with me. I am your wife, and you are giving babies to your girlfriend. How will I live Adil? Please tell me.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Tanu Chandel’s reaction to Rakhi Sawant’s allegations against her? Do let us know!

Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

