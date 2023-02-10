Rakhi Sawant is constantly in news owing to turbulence in her married life. She had made some shocking revelations about her husband Adil Durrani Khan. Since then, there are a lot of updates on the case. After accusing him of domestic violence and having an extramarital affair, Sawant has again made some serious allegations against her husband.

With each passing day, it seems that things are only getting uglier between Rakhi and Adil. After exposing Adil’s extramarital affair in the public, she has now revealed that her husband took her n*de videos and even sold them to people. Well, that’s quite shocking. In the past few days, a lot has happened between Adil and Rakhi that has left netizens baffled. Scroll below to read what exactly she said.

As per a report by Etimes, Rakhi Sawant said, “Adil has taken my n*de videos and sold them to people. My case is on with the cybercrime department for the same.” She also claimed that Adil has cheated on her, had an extramarital affair with Tanu Chandel, and soon they will get married.

For the unversed, Rakhi Sawant has also accused him of mishandling her funds. While reaching the court, she interacted with the media and said, “I have come to court to share my side of the story.” She urged that Adil should not get bail and further claimed that her husband tortured her. Talking more about it Sawant said, “her took my OTP and stole my money, and he breached my trust.”

Rakhi Sawant’s husband Adil Durrani Khan was arrested by Mumbai Police on Tuesday. He has been now sent to judicial custody by Andheri Court. Notably, he was arrested after Rakhi filed an FIR against him.

While many are sympathizing with Rakhi, others are trolling her for talking about her marriage in Public and calling it a publicity stunt. What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments section below.

