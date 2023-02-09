Karan Kundrra, the actor who first stole our hearts as Arjun Punj in Kitani Mohabbat Hai and then with several other shows including MTV Roadies, MTV Love School, and Bigg Boss 15 is all set to grace the small screen again. The actor will soon be seen playing a werewolf in Colors’ upcoming supernatural show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.

With just days left until its premiere, Karan in a recent interaction got candid about the show, especially the similarities and comparisons being drawn between it and Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev, and Paul Wesley-led The Vampire Diaries. Read on to know what he said.

During a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Karan Kundrra got candid about his upcoming supernatural show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal and being compared to The Vampire Diaries. Sharing his views, the Bigg Boss 15 runners-up said, “If it’s been a simple love story of a girl and two brothers then it could have been anything but now it’s a fantasy genre so we get a lot of comparisons with The Vampire Diaries or Twilight.’

Karan Kundrra, further talking about the similarities added, “Sometimes if I am doing anything I suddenly remember that oh wait isn’t this something Damon would use to do. Then I would say to myself please put aside this character and bring your own legacy.”

During the same chat, Karan also got candid about taking a 2-hero project as very few actors opt for them. Answering this, the LockUpp warden said, “I am very clear that I have my own legacy so I will bring my own audience and Gashmeer will bring his own audience. Similarly, Reem has her own fan following and she will bring her own people. So we three will bring a great viewership that is my perspective.”

Starring Karan Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Reem Shaikh, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal revolves around a courageous young girl Esha who shares a strong connection with two werewolf brothers – Veer and Armaan. The show beings airing on Colors at 9:30 PM from February 13 onwards.

