Not a single day passes by when we don’t write about TV’s loved sitcom show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The show has always been in the headlines for various reasons. Right from it topping the TRP charts to getting mired in numerous controversies, the show has become one of the most talked about shows on the internet. In December, fans were left disappointed when ‘Tapu’ Raj Anadkat announced his exit from the show. Since then the hunt for new Tapu began. But looks like, now the search has ended.

The show was earlier in the news when Shailesh Lodha, who played Taarak, made a sudden exit from the show without any official intimation to the makers and his fans. Later, it was reported that makers are also yet to clear his pending dues.

Now if the latest reports are anything to go by then Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers have ended their search for new Tapu. While many have been waiting for old ‘Tapu’ Bhavya Gandhi’s come back, makers have roped in a new face, who will step into the shoes of Tapu. Any guesses, about who it could be? Well, he’s Nitish Bhulani. Yes, you heard that right!

According to a report in ETimes, Nitish Bhulani has been finalised to play the new Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi’s son Tapu in TMKOC. While Nitish is not a known face of TV, he was earlier seen on Meri Doli Mere Angna. This will reportedly be his first big break on TV. Check out his photos below:

Earlier announcing his exit from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Raj Anadkat had penned a note on Instagram which read, “Hello everyone, it’s time to lay all questions and speculation to rest. My association with Neela Film Productions and ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ has officially ended. It has been a wonderful journey of learning, making friends and having some of the best years of my career. I would like to thank everyone who supported me in this journey. The entire team of TMKOC, my friends, family and of course all of you.”

Well, let’s wait and watch for these rumours to turn out to be true!

As of now there’s no confirmation on the same, we shall wait for the makers to make an official announcement.

