Rakhi Sawant filed an FIR complaint against husband Adil Khan Durrani who is right now under police custody for domestic violence against the actress. Rakhi has been very vocal about the trouble in paradise and revealed shocking details about Adil along with him having an extramarital affair with a woman named ‘Tanu’. Earlier today, the actress interacted with the paparazzi and spoke about going through the torture for the last seven months and now netizens are trolling her on social media while reacting to the video. Scroll below to watch the video.

This isn’t the first time that Rakhi is getting trolled online for sharing personal information about her life or marriage life in general. Trolls often target her for revealing details about her life that also includes her husband Adil.

Celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram and shared a video of Rakhi Sawant where she speaking about Adil Khan Durrani and said, “Khushi kya hai, main to ek zinda laash hum… main ek zinda laash hu, kis chiz ki khushi? Kyu khushi manau main, maine pyaar kiya tha… main ghar basana chaha tha, maine shaadi kari thi, itna bada operation hua ki mujhe family basani thi. Lekin 7 mahine se jo maine saha hai… main ek zinda, laash bana diya hai, Adil ne mujhe. Wo jo video dekhe hain, unke dad ka pura haath hain.”

Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Reacting to Rakhi Sawant’s video on Instagram, a user commented, “aisi Karni waisi bharni. Isne Apne past husband’s ke Saath kya Kiya sabko pata hai.”

Another user commented, “Isko iske karmo ki saza de bhagwan.. fake jananii”

A third user commented, “Poori zindagi drama h inki”

A fourth user commented, “Iska drama to ekta Kapoor ke serials se bhi zyda complicated hai 😒😒”

What are your thoughts on Rakhi Sawant making yet other shocking claims about husband Adil Khan Durrani? Tell us in the space below.

