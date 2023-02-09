Television actress and social media influencer Uorfi Javed never fail to surprise her fans. The actress-model, who is famous for her DIY videos and bizarre dressing style, is known for creating outfits with items like rope, audio cassette reels, blades, foil paper, or a ‘bori’.

Her quirky outfits often land her as fodder for memes and trolls. In spite of all this, she is not the one to back down as she continues to make heads turn by experimenting with fashion. That being said, the former Bigg Boss contestant also often gives it back to netizens who troll her.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On more than one occasion, Uorfi Javed has clarified that she is not practicing Islam even though she came from a rather conservative Muslim family where she wasn’t even allowed to wear jeans. Now just hours ago, she once again took to Twitter to clarify her stance when it came to religion.

The actress-model wrote “Before the Hindu extremists start attacking me let me tell y’all, I do not follow Islam or any religion as a matter of fact. I just don’t want people to fight because of their religion.” However, some netizens did not take her stance on religion lightly.

Before the Hindu extremists start attacking me let me tell y’all , I do not follow Islam or any religion as a matter of fact . I just don’t want people to fight because of their religion — Uorfi (@uorfi_) February 9, 2023

A user wrote back, “Genuinely speaking (without any hatred), I want this woman and women like her to land in Afghanistan & similar countries. That would be so much fun,” to which Uorfi Javed gave it back with a hilarious reply, “Genuinely speaking (without hatred) I want fake ids like yours who want violence against women to face the same consequences 🖕🏻”

Genuinely speaking (without hatred) I want fake ids like yours who want violence against women to face the same consequences 🖕🏻 — Uorfi (@uorfi_) February 9, 2023

Another troll wrote, “Just don’t make a joke on Mohammad or talk about him,” the ‘Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania’ actress hit back saying, “I don’t follow Islam, how is that a joke on Mohammed? Now you must be joking 🙃”

I don’t follow Islam , how is that a joke on Mohammed ? Now you must be joking 🙃 — Uorfi (@uorfi_) February 9, 2023

Previously, Uorfi Javed revealed to News 18, “I have realised that no matter what I do, people will say things. I belong to a conservative Muslim family and for the longest time, I was told what I have to wear. I wasn’t allowed to wear jeans. My chest would always have to be covered with a duppata. This made me a rebel and today I will wear whatever I want to.”

Calling her religion as ‘deterrent’, Urfi said, “I am a Muslim girl so when I do something or wear certain kinds of clothes, it really doesn’t go down well with a lot of people. My religion has been a deterrent.”

Must Read: TEXT

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News