Uorfi Javed has done it again; she has made news with yet another quirky outfit of hers. This time she chose to go formal with a twist at the back. Uorfi is a social media sensation and has grabbed people’s attention a lot of times before with her out-of-the-box DIY clothes. She not only dares to wear them but steps out in the streets wearing them. She is the favourite of the paparazzi, and the netizens never leave a chance to troll her fashion.

The social media influencer came under the limelight after appearing in the Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Karan Johar. Online predators for her revealing clothes have often targeted her. Even the political leaders have threatened to put her behind bars for her clothes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yet the actress never shied away from doing what she deemed fit. Keeping up with her personality Uorfi Javed once again came up with a sartorial outfit. This time she wore a full-sleeved buttoned-up shirt tucked in a pair of black pants with a bow tie around the neck. That’s pretty normal. That’s where you are wrong! The back of the outfit had quite some fabric missing exposing her behind. She could be seen wearing a pair of lacy undergarments in the colour black.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

The pant and part of the shirt were cut at the back as she stood in front of a mirror, posing for the camera. Uorfi Javed sported bold wine-coloured lipstick with her hair tied up in a bun as soon as she shared a short reel of her OOTD on her Instagram, the comments section flooded with trolls.

One of the users wrote, “Peeche wala unke liye jo peeth peeche burai krte hai”

“If don’t judge a book by it’s cover had a face”

“Piche dekho piche “

“Waqt badal diye jajbat badal diye oh… Bhai… Maro mujhe maro”

“Mera muu khulaa rehh gyaa bataoo”

“Samne se sushil piche se kushil”

“Aage se Kitna parivarik mahaul lag raha tha……..😂(aur piche se Puri Parivar ki wat Laga Di)”

“Achanak dekhi itna cultural kise… Baad mei pata chala Mia Khalifa 3.0”

For the unversed, Uorfi Javed has featured in popular daily soaps like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kasauti Zindagi Kay and a few others. For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Is Sana Khan Pregnant With Husband Anas Saiyad 2 Years After Quitting Bollywood? Netizens Are Convinced After She Hints “…I Will Share It Soon”!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News